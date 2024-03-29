Matt Olson, Braves come roaring back to beat Phillies, 9-3

The Atlanta Braves got off to a slow start Friday offensively, but their offense came roaring back against the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen scoring nine unanswered runs on their way to a 9-2 victory.

The Braves threatened right away in the first as Ronald Acuña Jr. singled on the first pitch of the game from Zack Wheeler. After an Ozzie Albies fly out, Acuña took off for second and picked up his first stolen base of the season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is speed pic.twitter.com/fODKTkYVKw — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2024

Austin Riley quickly fell behind 0-2, but worked the count full before sending a sharp grounder that Alec Bohm made a nice diving stop on before throwing to first the second out. The Phillies continued to flash the leather as Matt Olson sent a 102.6 mph line drive that first baseman Bryce Harper flagged down with a dive of his own for the third out.

Spencer Strider took the mound to a chorus of boos from the Phillies crowd. He retired Kyle Schwarber on a ground out and then got Trea Turner to pop out to right. He finished off the inning with a strikeout of Bryce Harper on a 98 mph fastball.

Strider allowed a one-out single to Bohm in the second, but added two more strikeouts to keep the game scoreless. Jarred Kelenic opened the third with a single to right in his first official at-bat in a Braves uniform, but was then thrown out trying to steal second with Acuña at the plate.

Strider notched another strikeout in a scoreless third. Turner began the fourth with a line out to Kelenic in left. He then walked Harper, but came right back and struck out Realmuto and Bohm to end the inning.

Spencer Strider, Another Beautiful Curveball. pic.twitter.com/fetTL8IMk8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2024

Atlanta missed out on an opportunity in the fifth. Sean Murphy reached on an error by Turner and then moved to second on an infield single by Orlando Arcia. Murphy moved to third on a ground out by Kelenic, but Acuña popped out to Bohm to leave them stranded.

The Phillies made the Braves pay in the fifth. Bryson Stott singled to start the inning. Strider came back and struck out Nick Castellanos. Stott stole second and then came around to score on a two-run shot by Brandon Marsh. Johan Rojas then worked a walk and stole second. Strider battled back and struck out Schwarber and then got Turner to ground out to avoid any further damage.

Olson doubled with two outs in the sixth, but was left stranded as Wheeler struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the inning. Through the first six innings, the Braves were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Strider would give way to Joe Jimenez to start the sixth. He allowed three hits, two walks and struck out eight while throwing 90 pitches. Jimenez allowed a two-out single to Bohm, but got Stott to pop out to Riley in foul territory to end the inning.

The Phillies went to their bullpen to start the seventh with Matt Strahm replacing Wheeler. Wheeler held the Braves in check allowing five hits over six scoreless innings to go along with five strikeouts.

The Braves’ offense would finally show some life. Harris led off the inning with a single. That would bring up Murphy who appeared to injure himself on a swing and miss. The trainers came out to check on him and he would exit the game. After Travis d’Arnaud struck out, Arcia just missed a home run with a double off the wall to put runners at second and third. With a lefty on the mound, Brian Snitker sent Adam Duvall up to pinch-hit for Kelenic and he delivered with a double to left that scored both runners to tie the game.

Strahm was replaced by Jeff Hoffman who walked Acuña. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a ground out by Albies, but Riley went down looking to end the inning.

Pierce Johnson entered in the seventh and struck out two in a perfect seventh. The Braves offense got back to work after the shutdown inning against Phillies lefty Jose Alvarado. Olson doubled to lead off the inning and then moved to third on a deep fly out by Ozuna. Harris then delivered a chopper over the drawn in infield to give the Braves their first lead at 3-2.

d’Arnaud followed with a walk, but Alvarado came back and struck out Arcia for the second out. That brought up Duvall who worked the count full and then walked to load the bases. Acuña then lined a 99 mph fastball to left that scored Harris to push the lead to 4-2.

Following the hit by Acuña, the Phillies went back to their bullpen for Connor Brogdon who uncorked a wild pitch with his first pitch scoring d’Arnaud to extend the lead to 5-2. The melt down continued from there as Brogdon walked Albies and Riley to force in another run. Olson would then provide the knockout punch as he roped his third double of the game into the right field corner clearing the bases and putting Atlanta in front 9-2.

A.J. Minter worked a perfect eighth. Aaron Bummer allowed a run on a single by Castellanos in the ninth to round out the scoring.

Olson’s three doubles paced Atlanta’s offense. Harris and Arcia also finished with three hits each. Atlanta’s bullpen did the job in relief of Strider allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven over four innings.

The series will continue on Saturday with another great pitching matchup featuring Max Fried and Aaron Nola.