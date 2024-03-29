Sean Murphy exits game with oblique tightness (UPDATED)

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy exited Friday’s season opener with an injury with no one out in the seventh inning. Murphy swung and missed a high fastball from Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm and appeared to clutch his side. The trainers came out to check on him and he quickly exited the game and was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.

Sean Murphy left today’s game after this swing against Matt Strahm. pic.twitter.com/Y0aVCpswgv — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 29, 2024

Losing Murphy would obviously be a big blow to the Braves to begin the season. We will pass along updates as soon as they become available. If Murphy heads to the injured list, then d’Arnaud would become the primary catcher. Atlanta currently has just two catchers on the 40-man roster, but Chadwick Tromp would be the candidate to be added.

UPDATE - The Braves announced that Murphy left Friday’s game with left oblique tightness.