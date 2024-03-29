 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Murphy headed to the IL with oblique injury

Braves lose their starting catcher on Opening Day.

By Stephen Tolbert
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Opening Day but it wasn’t all good news. All-Star catcher Sean Murphy was removed from the game in the 7th inning with an apparent oblique injury and word came down after the came the Braves’ starting catcher would indeed be heading to the Injured List.

The Braves, of course, are blessed with arguably the best back-up catcher in baseball in Travis d’Arnaud and will now need him to step as the main starter in Murphy’s absence. Chadwick Tromp will be recalled from AAA Gwinnett to take Murphy’s place on the roster.

