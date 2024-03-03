This Day in Braves History: March 3

Braves Franchise History
1940 - The Boston Bees sell outfielder Debs Garms to the Pirates. Garms will lead the NL in hitting with a .355 average in the upcoming season despite receiving just 358 at-bats.
1953 - The Boston Braves, who own a minor league franchise in Milwaukee, invoke the territorial privilege and block a potential move by the St. Louis Browns to Milwaukee. The Braves themselves will then move to Milwaukee.
MLB History
1889 - Pitcher Bobby Mathews goes to court to try and collect $600 that he claims is owed to him by the Philadelphia Athletics for his services as coach in 1888.
1916 - Jack Dunn, who owns the International League Baltimore Orioles, purchases the park built by the Baltimore Terrapins of the Federal League.
1946 - The St. Louis Browns signed Joe Medwick who had recently been released by the Boston Braves. St. Louis will release Medwick before the season begins.
1956 - In an effort to keep the Giants in New York, Manhattan Borough President Hulan Jack makes plans for a new 110,000-seat stadium over the New York Central railroad tracks. The project is doomed due to a $75 million estimated cost for the stadium and will be a major factor in Horace Stoneham’s decision to move the club to San Francisco.
1983 - Steve Carlton agrees to a four-year, $4.15 million contract with the Phillies making him the highest paid pitcher in league history.
1984 - Peter Ueberroth is elected as the Commissioner of Baseball.
1987 - The Special Veterans Committee elects Ray Dandridge to the Hall of Fame.
1988 - Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson walks out of camp after teammate Jesse Orosco played a practical joke on him by placing eyeblack in his cap. Gibson returns to camp the next day.
1998 - The Veterans Committee elects Larry Doby, Lee MacPhail, Bullet Joe Rogan and Gorgeous George Davis.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
Loading comments...