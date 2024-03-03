Braves News: Ronald Acuna MRI, Hurston Waldrep debut, more

The Braves’ all-world outfielder is dealing with some knee discomfort, but it doesn’t seem like it will impact the regular season. He had an MRI and appears to have some meniscus inflammation but is expected to be ready for Opening Day, pending any unexpected analysis from his doctor. Elsewhere, Hurston Waldrep made his spring debut and showed both his promise and his biggest flaw. Waldrep threw some pitches that made hitters looked silly and clearly had some nasty stuff but struggled with command and walked a batter in each of his two innings. If he can reign in the command enough he can be a bigtime major league pitcher with those secondaries.

Braves News

Reynaldo Lopez had a strong start, followed by Ken Giles and Hurston Waldrep in a 6-2 win.

MLB News

The Giants are reportedly still interested in free agent Blake Snell, after signing Matt Chapman recently.

Vaughn Grissom is likely to miss Boston’s Opening Day with a groin strain.

Wade Miley is dealing with shoulder soreness and will be taking it slow.