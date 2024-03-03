 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Chris Sale will make his second start of the spring in Sunday’s game against the Phillies.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves Photo Day Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves return to CoolToday Park Sunday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chris Sale will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with right-hander Connor Brogdon.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars to start Sunday’s game. The exception being Forrest Wall in right field and Chadwick Tromp, who will be behind the plate.

Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas made the trip to North Port with the Phillies. Rojas will lead off and play center field while Bohm will bat second and play first base. Former Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache will serve as the DH and bat ninth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 3, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

