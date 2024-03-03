Phillies vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves return to CoolToday Park Sunday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chris Sale will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with right-hander Connor Brogdon.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars to start Sunday’s game. The exception being Forrest Wall in right field and Chadwick Tromp, who will be behind the plate.

Braves lineup for Sunday vs. Phillies:



CF Harris II

2B Albies

3B Riley

1B Olson

DH Ozuna

LF Kelenic

SS Arcia

RF Wall

C Tromp



LHP Chris Sale — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 3, 2024

Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas made the trip to North Port with the Phillies. Rojas will lead off and play center field while Bohm will bat second and play first base. Former Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache will serve as the DH and bat ninth.

Today’s lineup:



Rojas 8

Bohm 3

Sosa 5

Stubbs 2

Cave 9

Wilson 4

Dahl 7

Kingery 6

Pache DH



Brogdon RHP — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 3, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 3, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan