Phillies vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves return to CoolToday Park Sunday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chris Sale will make his second start of the spring for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with right-hander Connor Brogdon.
The Braves will roll out most of their regulars to start Sunday’s game. The exception being Forrest Wall in right field and Chadwick Tromp, who will be behind the plate.
Braves lineup for Sunday vs. Phillies:— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 3, 2024
CF Harris II
2B Albies
3B Riley
1B Olson
DH Ozuna
LF Kelenic
SS Arcia
RF Wall
C Tromp
LHP Chris Sale
Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas made the trip to North Port with the Phillies. Rojas will lead off and play center field while Bohm will bat second and play first base. Former Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache will serve as the DH and bat ninth.
Today’s lineup:— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 3, 2024
Rojas 8
Bohm 3
Sosa 5
Stubbs 2
Cave 9
Wilson 4
Dahl 7
Kingery 6
Pache DH
Brogdon RHP
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 3, 1:05 p.m. ET
Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida
TV: NONE
Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv
Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
