Chris Sale sharp again as Braves beat Philadelphia

Orlando Arcia smashed a 2-run homer to lift the Braves’ offense as Atlanta’s pitchers tally fifteen total strikeouts.

Chris Sale got the start on the mound Sunday and he turned in a solid start through a little over two innings of work. Sale’s fastball sat consistently at 96-97 throughout the day along with his slider moving very well as it helped him rack up five strikeouts on the day, along with just giving up three hits and two walks.

Aaron Bummer found himself in trouble in the fourth. Jake Cave doubled to start the inning and then moved to third on a single by David Dahl. After a strikeout, Austin Riley couldn’t come up with a grounder by Johan Rojas, allowing the first run of the game to score. Alec Bohm followed with another single to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

The Braves answered back in the home half of the inning. Marcell Ozuna doubled and then came around to score on a single by Forrest Wall.

Daysbel Hernandez struck out two in a perfect fifth and A.J. Minter retired the side in order in the sixth.

Atlanta took the lead in the sixth as Jarred Kelenic worked a walk and then came around to score on a two-run home run by Orlando Arcia.

Orlando Arcia's 2-run homer gives the Braves the lead over the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/3X7jf5DIPd — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 3, 2024

Pierce Johnson and Joe Jimenez tossed scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth while Jonathan Hughes closed things out in the ninth.

Atlanta managed just five hits on the afternoon, but did just enough. Arcia finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk. Kelenic was 0-for-1 with two walks. Marcell Ozuna stayed hot with a double in three trips and is hitting .538 for the spring.

The Braves will be back in action Monday with AJ Smith-Shawver scheduled to get the start against the Minnesota Twins.