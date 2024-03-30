Braves News: Sean Murphy headed to IL, Matt Olson’s big day, and more

In their Opening Day competition against the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffered an oblique injury and is expected to land on the injured list. His injury came in the seventh inning after an awkward swing.

Sean Murphy left today’s game after this swing against Matt Strahm. pic.twitter.com/Y0aVCpswgv — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 29, 2024

“It’s my first time having trouble with the oblique,” Murphy said postgame. “Hopefully it’s minor and I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Thankfully, the Braves have arguably the greatest backup catcher in the league in Travis d’Arnaud. There is not yet a timetable for Murphy’s return, but in the meantime, it appears that d’Arnaud will settle in behind the dish. Chadwick Tromp, who is not yet on the 40-man roster, will likely be called up to serve as d’Arnaud’s backup.

