Daily Hammer Podcast: Better Late than Never in Braves Opening Day Win

Late Fireworks from the Braves offense got the season starting off in good fashion

By Shawn Coleman
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

For the for six innings of the Braves Opening Day game against the Phillies, it felt eerily similar to their playoff struggles over the past two years. However, a key decision, and stroke of genius, by Brian Snitker led to the first runs of the season coming off the bat of Adam Duvall. After that, the Braves added seven more runs and won the game 9-3.

Spencer Strider was solid on the mound in his start and the bullpen did its job for the final four innings of the game. Matt Olson had three doubles, and Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris II also had three hits.

Shawn Coleman looks at the highlights of the game, plus the unfortunate injury to Sean Murphy in the Daily Hammer.

