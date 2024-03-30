Braves place Sean Murphy on injured list, select contract of Chadwick Tromp

As expected, the Atlanta Braves will be without catcher Sean Murphy for at least the next 10 days. The Braves announced Saturday morning that they have placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list. To replace him on the active roster, Atlanta selected the contract of Chadwick Tromp.

The #Braves today selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster and placed C Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 30, 2024

Murphy left Friday’s Opening Day matchup against the Phillies in the seventh inning after he felt some tightness in his left oblique on a swing and miss. Murphy appeared to clutch his side and was then checked on by trainers before leaving the game. Brian Snitker confirmed after the game that Murphy was headed for the injured list.

Tromp was scratched from Gwinnett’s starting lineup on Friday. He is no stranger to the team’s 40-man roster, but has operated mostly at Triple A. Travis d’Arnaud should see the bulk of playing time with Murphy out. It is unclear at this moment how much time the Braves expect Murphy to miss.