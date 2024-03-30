d’Arnaud to bat eighth in first start of 2024

The Braves are going with just a minor lineup reshuffle given Sean Murphy’s unfortunate injury and the corresponding insertion of Travis d’Arnaud into the lineup:

Orlando Arcia moves up to seventh, flip-flopping with the catcher’s spot, but otherwise this is the same lineup you can probably expect for a while, barring additional injury and whatever the Braves decide to do when Adam Duvall starts over Jarred Kelenic in left field.

The Phillies, too, will deploy something familiar, though Whit Merrifield will make his season debut in left field in lieu of Brandon Marsh, who homered yesterday.

Historically, while Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. have walloped Aaron Nola, the rest of the lineup has been kept relatively quiet by the highly effective right-hander:

Meanwhile, here’s how the Philadelphia lineup has stacked up against Max Fried:

That’s really quite a lot of success against Fried when you think about it, though the samples are pretty small. If this holds, Stott and Bohm may be key outs for Fried on the afternoon.