Sean Murphy has a grade 1 oblique strain, says Brian Snitker

The Braves’ star catcher gets a best-case-scenario diagnosis

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Brian Snitker shared after Saturday’s victory over the Phillies that Sean Murphy had been diagnosed with a grade 1 left oblique strain. This is essentially the best case scenario for an oblique injury, avoiding any more severe of a strain or even a tear. There was understandable concern when Murphy departed Friday’s season opener with what seemed like an oblique injury.

According to MLB.com’s glossary, the average recovery time for hitters with a grade 1 oblique strain is just under a month, but there can be a wide range of variance in recovering from the injury. With the Braves possessing the quality of depth at the position, with a high quality player like Travis d’Arnaud, and in terms of overall offensive firepower, Murphy likely won’t be rushed back. This is especially true as oblique injuries can be tricky. We’ll hope for a smooth recovery process for Sean.

