Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

Sean Murphy injury: Braves catcher lands on injured list with oblique strain

The Braves are going to be without catcher Sean Murphy for the foreseeable future.

Contributors: Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch, Kris Willis, and Stephen Tolbert
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy exited Friday’s Opening Day matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning after injuring himself on a swing. The Braves announced that Murphy left the game with tightness in his left oblique. Following the game, Brian Snitker informed reporters that Murphy would be headed to the injured list. The Braves made that move prior to Saturday’s game and selected the contract of Chadwick Tromp to take Murphy’s place on the active roster.

Following Saturday’s win in Philadelphia, Snitker said that Murphy underwent an MRI exam which showed that he had a grade 1 strain which was the best possible outcome. It is unclear how much time Murphy will miss and the Braves have no reason to rush him back. Travis d’Arnaud started Saturday and will see the bulk of action behind the plate while Murphy is out.

Mar 29, 2024, 5:06pm EDT

