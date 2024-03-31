Tromp gets first start of 2024, batting ninth

The Braves look for a sweep in Philadelphia this Sunday, with Chris Sale on the mound for Atlanta and Ranger Suarez for the Phillies. Read more about the pitching matchup in our game preview here.

With Chris Sale making his Braves debut, he will be caught by Chadwick Tromp, who bats ninth. Adam Duvall also gets the start in place of Kelenic, with the lefty, Suarez on the mound for Philly. This pushes Michael Harris down to seventh in the order to spread out the lefties in the lineup a bit more. I will be especially looking for Ozzie to get going from the right side of the plate today, as Suarez has had some effective starts against the Braves recently.

On the Philadelphia side, Bryce Harper is out of the lineup after tumbling over the dugout fence chasing a fly ball yesterday. That is a big reprieve for Sale and the Braves’ bullpen. Bohm replaces him at first and batting third, which shuffles around their entire defensive setup and lineup. Old friend Cristian Pache gets the start in left field, batting eighth.