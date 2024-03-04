Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. injury, Chris Sale sharp again and more

As another week begins for the Braves in Spring Training in Florida, the eyes of Braves country will actually be fixed on Los Angeles in nervous anticipation. Ronald Acuna Jr. is scheduled to receive further evaluation on his right knee from the same doctor who repaired his torn ACL in 2021. While irritation of the meniscus is the initial report, more on the severity of the irritation should be known after today.

While the timing of an update on Acuna Jr. is not currently known, stick with Battery Power for the latest information when it is available.

A more positive development from the weekend is a second straight intriguing appearance from Chris Sale. Though Sale did have a bit of struggles with control, he also recorded a strikeout on five of his seven outs. Sale looks healthy and effective, as his velocity once again touched 97 while the movement on his breaking pitches was pristine on multiple occasions.

Sale is having about as good to a start of his Spring Training as anyone could have hoped.

