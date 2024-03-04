Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. injury, Chris Sale sharp again and more

As another week begins for the Braves in Spring Training in Florida, the eyes of Braves country will actually be fixed on Los Angeles in nervous anticipation. Ronald Acuna Jr. is scheduled to receive further evaluation on his right knee from the same doctor who repaired his torn ACL in 2021. While irritation of the meniscus is the initial report, more on the severity of the irritation should be known after today.
While the timing of an update on Acuna Jr. is not currently known, stick with Battery Power for the latest information when it is available.
A more positive development from the weekend is a second straight intriguing appearance from Chris Sale. Though Sale did have a bit of struggles with control, he also recorded a strikeout on five of his seven outs. Sale looks healthy and effective, as his velocity once again touched 97 while the movement on his breaking pitches was pristine on multiple occasions.
Sale is having about as good to a start of his Spring Training as anyone could have hoped.
Braves News:
- Orlando Arcia delivered the big moment at the plate with a two run home run in a 3-2 win for the Braves over the Phillies.
- Hurston Waldrep is taking a very aggressive approach to his first Spring Training with the Braves.
- In what was a busy day for Justin Toscano of the AJC and the Braves in general, MLBPA director Tony Clark stopped by Braves camp and gave some interesting perspectives on the franchise.
- Unfortunately, long-time and highly respected NFL reporter Chris Mortenson died on Sunday at the age of 72. As mentioned by Braves legend Dale Murphy, Mortenson covered the Braves from 1983-1985.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the latest on the Braves, including previewing the 2024 outfield and diving further into the details of Acuna’s injury.
MLB News:
- The Phillies could be a somewhat surprising landing spot for Blake Snell.
- Alexia Jorge made history as the first female to start at catcher in a collegiate game.
