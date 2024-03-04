Braves Spring Training Prospects Update

We are well underway with spring training now, and as always Atlanta Braves prospects have had their opportunity to show out in big league camp. Many of the top names in the system have gotten a good chunk of playing time to preview Atlanta’s future.

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Nacho Alvarez has been the standout among prospects this spring, as he has been able to feast on wild pitching. The ever-patient Alvarez has already gotten an opportunity to play in eight games this spring and he has excelled, reaching base seven times in 12 plate appearances. Alvarez had a two run double in the opener and started out 3-6, but after striking out twice on February 27th he has been content to draw walks in his past four plate appearances. Alvarez continues to get his run at shortstop with 19 innings there so far.

Drake Baldwin

Drake Baldwin is off to a bit of a rough start this spring, but had a huge hit in Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays. Baldwin had a tough matchup in a bases loaded situation against a left handed pitcher but managed to battle in that plate appearance before sending a two-strike pitch down the left field line to clear the bases.

Cade Bunnell

Cade Bunnell is still looking for his first hit this spring, with six at bats, no walks, and three strikeouts. Bunnell had 16 home runs in Double-A last season, but also struck out 179 times in 467 plate appearances.

Cal Conley

After getting a decent amount of playing time last year Conley has struggled to see the field behind Alvarez and Luke Waddell. He started his spring out with a base hit in his first game, and is overall 1-3.

Justin Dean

This is the sixth season that Dean has appeared in major league spring training, and he is off to a rough start with one hit in six chances. Dean has stolen a base, that coming back in the February 24th opener.

Dylan Dodd

Dodd is among those both battling for the fifth starter spot and likely to make a handful of starts in Atlanta this season, and there can be little complaint with how his first outing went. Dodd got the start in the Rays half of the leap day split-squad games, and threw two perfect innings while recording two strikeouts and three ground outs.

Isaiah Drake

Drake has had two at bats late in Atlanta’s spring training games, and he struck out in both. Drake has looked a bit overmatched, which is not a surprise for an 18 year old with no experience above half a season in the Florida Complex League.

EJ Exposito

Exposito had an appearance on March 1st, and he drew a walk in two plate appearances. Expo had a solid year at Augusta last season and has solid power and speed, but struggles to make consistent contact.

Robert Gonzalez

Robert Gonzalez was not a name I expected to see pop up this spring as he only has a couple of rookie level seasons under his belt, but he managed to get some run against the Rays. Unsurprisingly he had his work cut out for him and went 0-2 with a strikeout.

Hayden Harris

Hayden Harris was one player I was curious to see this spring, and although he was never going to make Atlanta’s roster he had a chance to make an impression as a non-roster invitee. In Harris’s first outing he ran into some trouble as he loaded the bases on a couple of hits and a walk, but he got a critical strikeout and fly out to dance around damage. Harris had less luck against the Phillies and allowed two runs on two hits and an error, though he finished off with a flurry by striking out Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto before being sent back to minor league camp.

Bryson Horne

Bryson Horne has the lone home run for Braves prospects this spring, delivering the blast in the top of the ninth inning against Philadelphia. Horne started an inning that would see Atlanta tie the game up. In his second game he struck out, showcasing much of who Horne is. He can hit the ball hard when he makes contact, but that contact is far too rare.

Kade Kern

Kade Kern hasn’t recorded a hit in three plate appearances this spring, but has started to get a little bit of playing time in the past few games for Atlanta. Kern was a 17th rounder out of Ohio State last season, and played well for Augusta in a short debut.

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.

Kevin Kilpatrick broke through with a base hit as part of that three run inning against the Blue Jays, sneaking one through into center field. Kilpatrick is 1-4 this spring and has yet to strike out.

Jake McSteen

This is the third year for McSteen getting innings in big league camp, and so far he has done well this time around by retiring all four batters he has faced with one strikeout.

Cody Milligan

Cody Milligan got a solid chance to prove himself in last season’s spring training, but this time around has only managed two at bats so far with no hits.

Owen Murphy

2022’s first round pick made his first appearance in a big league spring training game, and he got a rude welcome. Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a grand slam off of Murphy, who couldn’t finish an inning in relief. Murphy recorded both of his outs via swinging strikeouts, getting Rowdy Tellez and Bryan Reynolds with those.

JJ Niekro

JJ Niekro came on in relief with two outs in the seventh inning against the Orioles, and he quickly recorded a strikeout to finish that inning. He then got a clean inning of his own and retired the side in order, with the help of an automatic strikeout for the second out.

Keshawn Ogans

Ogans has only gotten one appearance this spring, and he drew a walk to lead off the eighth against the Orioles on March 1st.

Geraldo Quintero

Quintero made an appearance against the Phillies on Sunday, taking over as DH late and lining out weakly to the shortstop in his lone plate appearance.

Trey Riley

Riley was solid in his lone appearance this spring, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out one batter.

AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver probably envisioned better results from his first spring start, but he did have a few good points to take away. Smith-Shawver struck out three batters across two innings and touched 99 on the radar gun, but two home runs spoiled his start and brought three runs in to score.

Ambioris Tavarez

Tavarez popped in for one plate appearance so far this spring and he drew a walk.

Tyler Tolve

Tyler Tolve has struggled to stay on the field consistently thus far in his minor league career, but when he has been healthy has always put up solid numbers. This spring he has managed to get a solid amount of action behind the plate for Atlanta, going 1-4 with a double and two walks in four games.

Darius Vines

Darius Vines is another in that crew likely to fill innings in the fifth starter role this season, and he has made a couple of scoreless starts for the Braves this spring. Vines struggled to find the zone and walked three batters across two innings in his spring debut on February 25th, but managed to bounce back in his second outing. Vines covered three innings in relief, allowing only one baserunner as he struck out three batters. Vines should be a feature in spring training going forward and is likely on the short list of candidates for the opening day fifth starter role though I would not consider him the favorite.

Luke Waddell

Luke Waddell is the other player who has gotten a huge chunk of playing time this spring, and he has taken advantage of the opportunity. Waddell has played in eight games, starting one of those, and is so far 5-12 with only two strikeouts in fourteen plate appearances. Waddell has yet to manage an extra base hit, but has hit safely in his past five games after starting 0-4. Defensively he has had his primary action at second base where he has played 15 of 31 total innings, with the other 16 split evenly between second base and shortstop. While Atlanta does have competition for the backup infielder role and Waddell will more likely get every day looks at Gwinnett, should one of the Braves starters go down Waddell would be one of the top options as a short-term replacement.

Hurston Waldrep

Hurston Waldrep impressed in his lone outing, showcasing his cartoon splitter and ability to miss bats in two innings of work. Waldrep came in against the Blue Jays on March 2nd in the fifth inning, and despite allowing two walks he was able to work those two innings scoreless with some help from a great throw from Drake Baldwin to catch a runner stealing. Waldrep is unlikely to make the opening day roster, but could get more work out of the bullpen as spring goes on and will be seen as an option in either role towards the second half of the season.

Brooks Wilson

Brooks Wilson made his first MLB spring training appearance in his career on Thursday, and he was immediately put behind the eight ball thanks to an error. Wilson would ultimately allow two unearned runs thanks to a walk and a base hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

Ethan Workinger

Ethan Workinger has gotten a fair bit of play for the Braves after hitting 12 home runs between Augusta and Rome last season, though he is still searching for his first hit. In five plate appearances Workinger has drawn two walks and scored a run, but he has also struck out twice.