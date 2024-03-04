Braves at Twins Spring Training Game Thread

AJ Smith-Shawver and some lineup regulars will make the trip to Fort Myers this afternoon, to take on the Twins. Smith-Shawver got knocked around a bit in his first outing, but there’s still plenty of runway for him or any other fifth starter candidate to establish themselves as a frontrunner to make the Opening Day roster.

Lineups are as follows:

The Twins are playing a bunch of regulars, and if not regulars, recognizable major leaguers, which is pretty expected given that they are at home for this one.