AJ Smith-Shawver leads MLB Pipeline’s top 30 Braves prospects

It is going to be a busy upcoming week of prospect news with spring breakout rosters releasing Thursdat, and Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo are kicking off the coverage by dropping their top 30 prospect lists for every team. The Atlanta Braves were among the first wave of prospect lists released and it should be no surprise to see who pipeline ranks at the top. AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, and Spencer Schwellenbach top the list in what has become a common trio, and overall the rest of the list follows fairly scratch with industry thoughts.

Despite likely missing the entire upcoming season JR Ritchie still leads in the next wave of prospects, followed closely by Owen Murphy. Among the position player prospects Nacho Alvarez Jr. ranks the highest at sixth, and pipeline mentions that he has looked good at shortstop and is “mentioned as one of the best defenders in the minors by executives from other teams.” This is high praise for Alvarez, and if he can live up to the 55 grade thrown on his glove here it will give him an even clearer line to a major league role with his high on base skill.

Jose Perdomo ranks second among the hitting prospects at seventh overall in the system, coming in two spots ahead of Luis Guanipa. Drake Baldwin (11), David McCabe (12), and Douglas Glod (16) are among other highly-ranked position players. Pipeline has joined the wave on Jhancarlos Lara, ranking him as the 13th best prospect in the system and throwing a 65 on his fastball.