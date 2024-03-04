Josh Donaldson Announces Retirement from Baseball

Veteran Third Baseman Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from the game of baseball on Monday via “The Mayor’s Office” Podcast with former MLB player Sean Casey:

Josh Donaldson has announced his retirement from baseball. Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP award, was a three-time All-Star and finishes his career with a .261/.358/.489 slash line, 279 home runs, 816 RBI and two Silver Slugger awards. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 4, 2024

Donaldson played 13 MLB seasons, truly arriving among the elite in baseball back in 2013 with Oakland. That would be the start of Donaldson becoming one of the best all-around players in baseball in the 2010s. From 2013-2019, Donaldson produced six seasons worth 5 fWAR or better, finished in the top 11 of the MVP voting in five separate seasons, and won the 2015 AL MVP with the Blue Jays.

The last of those highly productive seasons for Donaldson came with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Arguably one of the best acquisitions that Alex Anthopoulos made during his time as the Blue Jays GM, Donaldson arrived in Atlanta on a one-year, $23M deal as a free agent. He would prove to be quite the addition for the Braves, solidifying the middle of their order with 37 home runs and a .900 OPS during a campaign that was worth 5.2 fWAR in value. Donaldson would finish 11th in the NL MVP voting that season, helping the Braves win the NL East, make the playoffs for a second straight season, and truly cement themselves among the best teams in baseball. He arguably had the second best one-year stint any offensive player has had with the Braves since 2000 (ranking behind JD Drew’s incredible 2004 season).

After Atlanta, Donaldson would spend the next four years playing for four different teams, including the Twins and Yankees. Injuries and natural decline led to less production from Donaldson, as he played just 50 games last season. Despite wanting to continue his career in 2024, Donaldson instead decided to call it a career.

While Donaldson may not be a Hall of Famer, he certainly has been among the best in baseball over the past decade. He also made the most of his time in Atlanta, and on multiple occasions has been among the best acquisitions Alex Anthopoulos has made in his career as a general manager. Though his time with the Braves was short, he had a tremendous impact on helping the Braves progress into the powerhouse they are today, including as a mentor for his successor at third base, Austin Riley.

The best to Josh Donaldson in the future.