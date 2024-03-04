Smith-Shawver changes it up, Olson goes yard in 4-3 Spring loss to Twins

AJ Smith-Shawver had a rough first Spring Training outing, but emphasized his changeup to great effect in an eventual 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Monday afternoon. Smith-Shawver threw just 48 changeups in the majors last season (a rate below 11 percent), but despite an ostensible lack of command and a shape that suffered from both poor shape and massive inconsistency in motion, the pitch had great stats: a .068 xwOBA-against and a 50 percent whiff rate. On Monday, though, he both used the changeup more and continued its run of racking up impressive numbers.

Overall, Smith-Shawver racked up 2 2⁄ 3 innings with a neato burrito 5/1 K/BB ratio. His first strikeout came against Carlos Correa with a perfectly-placed 1-2 changeup preceded solely by breaking pitches. He later fooled Willi Castro with a 1-2 changeup in the zone, and then got Kyle Farmer to flail at a 1-2 changeup in the dirt. Then, to start off the third, he took care of Manny Margot on three pitches, including back-to-back changeups in the zone. That marked a stretch of three straight batters all retired on changeups. His final strikeout came on a four-seamer away from Carlos Santana.

Overall, Smith-Shawver mostly cruised. Santana gave a ball a ride to center to start the bottom of the first, but Michael Harris II flagged it down. After that, the contact off Smith-Shawver was flare-type liners that largely got caught. His lone hit allowed was a hard lined single, and he also temporarily lost command in issuing a five-pitch walk in the second. Brian “Get a Brain” Moran (yes, my own personal meme is making its triumphant return) took over for the final out of the third and struck out Max Kepler to end the frame.

Matt Olson took Pablo Lopez deep in the first with a 107 mph drive over the wall in center that gave the Braves a 2-0 lead. The Braves actually started the inning with a Harris single and Jarred Kelenic walk, but Austin Riley hit into a twin killing before Olson’s blast. The Braves wouldn’t score again until the ninth, facing Hobie Harris (apparently a pitcher, not a sentient commercial vehicle; just kidding, I know who Hobie Harris is, he made his MLB debut against the Braves last year) in Harris’s second inning of work. Trailing 4-2 at that point, the Braves turned a Justin Dean leadoff walk into a Luke Williams RBI single, and actually had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But, Leury Garcia hit into a 5-2 fielder’s choice for the second out, and then J.P. Martinez got a full-count splitter right down the middle and hit a hard grounder right to the second baseman to end the game.

The Twins hit three homers in this one. Two of them came on back-to-back pitches off Dylan Lee, who, in minorly-concerning fashion, was barely scraping 90 mph on the radar gun today. Lee usually sits around 92 mph with his fastball, but is continuing to recover from shoulder problems, and seeing him with diminished stuff is kind of a bummer. The two homers off Lee came on a 1-2 hanging slider to Ryan Jeffers and a first-pitch fastball to Castro. Neither was elitely struck, and Jeffers’ ball was a relatively cheapo sub-.200 xBA homer, but both cleared the boards. Later, Santana took Grant Holmes deep to make a 3-2 game. Minnesota’s fourth run came against Jake “Workin’ at the Car” Walsh, thanks to some weird outfield play that turned two singles into a run and a man on second.

Overall, there’s not much else to tell. Ray Kerr threw a scoreless frame with a strikeout, while Ben Bowden struck out two in his inning of work. Harris continued his en fuego time in Florida with two more knocks; David Fletcher had an infield single and now has an OPS over 1.000. Viva la Spring Training, I guess. Oh, Nacho Alvarez struck out, which is kind of like the opposite of walking.

Amusingly, the Braves lost a game in which their pitchers had a 13/1 K/BB ratio, because they gave up three homers. The Twins only managed an 8/3 K/BB ratio but kind of lucked out because Drake Baldwin barreled a ball that went for a loud, deep out — but then again, so did Margot off Walsh in the fifth.

Stay tuned for tomorrow, when Spencer Strider will make another Spring Training start, this time against the Tigers at home.