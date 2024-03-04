Braves trim spring training roster by eight on Monday

Update: the Braves have also reassigned LHP Ben Bowden, RHP Tommy Doyle and C Tyler Tolve to minor league camp.

—

The Braves trimmed five members from big league camp on Monday evening, assigning RHP Ian Anderson, LHP Dylan Dodd, RHP Daysbel Hernández, RHP Darius Vines and RHP Allan Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta now has 53 players in camp.

None of the moves come as a great surprise with 3.5 weeks left in the spring, although Hernández seemingly had an outside chance of making the opening day bullpen if a few things broke his way. Daysbel will now shift his focus to a prominent role with the Gwinnett bullpen and will likely be called upon at some point in 2024.

Anderson continues to recover from Tommy John Surgery and figures to begin his rehab work in the minor leagues in the coming months. The former top-prospect could be a second half addition to the Braves’ rotation if he’s able to regain his form.

Dodd, Vines and Winans, who all pitched sparingly in Atlanta last year, will be featured in Gwinnett’s rotation this upcoming season. As we have seen in prior years, don’t be surprised if all three get their names called at some point this season as the Braves tap into their minor league depth to help cover innings over the summer months.