This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Ted Simmons from Milwaukee

Braves Franchise History

1964 - Atlanta mayor Ivan Allen Jr. says he has a verbal commitment from a major league baseball club to move there if a stadium is ready by 1965. Funding for a $15 million stadium was approved the next day.

1986 - The Braves acquire catcher Ted Simmons from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for catcher Rick Cerone and a pair of minor league players. Simmons would appear in 227 games for Atlanta over the next three seasons while hitting .248/.323/.367 with 10 home runs.

MLB History

1888 - The American Association meets in Brooklyn and votes to make use of turnstiles mandatory at all entrances to its parks.

1901 - The American League approves a 14-player limit to go into effect 14 days after the start of the season. The limit will be changed at the last minute and increased to 15 players by Ban Johnson.

1922 - Babe Ruth becomes the highest-paid player in league history when he agrees to a three-year contract that will pay him $50k per season.

1966 - Marvin Miller is named executive director of the MLBPA.

1967 - The Chicago White Sox are given permission to use a partial designated hitter during training camp. With home club permission, each club will be allowed to use a designated pinch hitter twice in the same game.

1982 - Gaylord Perry signs a one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners. Perry is three wins shy of 300 for his career.

1996 - Earl Weaver, Jim Bunning, Ned Handlon and Bill Foster are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2012 - Former outfielder Lenny Dykstra is sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of grand theft auto and providing a false financial statement.

2015 - Giants outfielder Hunter Pence suffers a broken forearm after he was hit by a pitch during spring training. The injury will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

2020 - The White Sox sign infielder Yoan Moncada to a five-year, $70 million contract extension.

