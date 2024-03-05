Braves Organizational Depth Preview: Right-handed pitching

Spring training is in full swing and opening day is right around the corner. And as teams continue to cut their rosters down to the best 26 guys, prospects and bounceback players are doing their best to either make their respective teams out of the gate or set themselves up for potential promotions down the line. Today, we begin our series of examining how the Braves stack up in terms of depth at each position. And we start with a position that Atlanta has plenty of quality candidates in — right-handed pitching.

40-man roster

The Braves have perhaps the deepest group of right-handers throughout Major League Baseball whether it be at the big league level or in the lower minors. And while some of that depth — Kyle Wright, Mike Soroka and Nick Anderson among others — is no longer with the team, the Braves regrouped and added some right-handed arms over the course of the offseason.

Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton return to take up two of the five rotation spots this season, with free agent addition Reynaldo Lopez also being stretched out as a starter. 2023 all-star Bryce Elder and top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver are also in strong contention to secure a rotation spot in what is proving to be tightly-contested.

In the bullpen, the Braves brought back Joe Jiminez, Pierce Johnson and Jackson Stephens while bringing in Penn Murfee who could factor in the mix down the road. Raisel Iglesias also returns as the presumptive closer for Atlanta as well.

Elsewhere on the 40-man roster, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa could also factor into the big league mix as they both continue to recover from Tommy John surgery. Earlier this week, prospects Daysbel Hernandez, Darius Vines and Allan Winans were optioned to minor league camp but remain on the 40-man roster.

While not on the current 40-man roster, right-hander Ken Giles has made a strong impression thus far in spring and given the optioning of Hernandez to minor league camp, he is a strong candidate to make the big league bullpen on opening day.

Top prospects

As we mentioned above, while the Braves have a good amount of right-handed talent in the majors, the organization also possesses a plethora of righties in the minors.

While Smith-Shawver is technically still a prospect, 2023 first rounder and fellow right-hander Hurston Waldrep leads the way in terms of top prospects yet to make their debut or be added to the 40-man roster. Waldrep made it all the way to Gwinnett after being drafted last July and is a viable candidate to make his big league debut sometime early in 2024.

The Braves also have Spencer Schewllenbach, JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy leading the next tier of right-handers in the organization. 2023 draftees and right-handers Cade Kuehler and Drue Hackenburg are also consensus top-10 prospects in the Braves organization as well.

While those previously mentioned are in the upper levels — or at least are on the brink of making their way there — the Braves also have a solid amount of right-handed talent in the lower levels.

Leading the pack is Jhancarlos Lara who burst onto the prospect scene last seasons and immediately became a favorite of yours truly. Blake Burkhalter, Lucas Braun,Garrett Baumann and Seth Keller are also all legitimate prospects within Atlanta’s system. One prospect who also could have solid potential is Adam Maier. However, due to injuries, Maier has yet to debut for the Braves after being drafted in 2022 so there are questions about how exactly he fits into the Braves’ future.

Other guys like Cedric De Grandpre, Didier Fuentes, Davis Polo and Jared Johnson are also right-handers who could see their prospect stock and status within the organization increase in the coming season.

2023 draftees & 2024 international signings

While Waldrep, Kuehler, Hackenburg, Braun and Baumann were the top right-handers taken by the Braves in last year’s draft, Atlanta continued to go heavy with righties in the rest of the draft.

Justin Long, Cory Wall and Riley Gowens were all taken within the first ten rounds in 2023.15th-rounder David Rodriguez and 16th-rounder Isaac Gallegos were also taken by the Braves in last year’s draft.

On the international side, while Jose Perdomo took the largest signing bonus of this year’s class, the Braves also inked a slew of right-handed pitchers with their pool of money as well.

Venezuela right-handers Fernando Duarte, Noslen Marquez, Jorge Nunez and Yander Pinero all signed with Atlanta during the 2023-2024 signing period. Also signing were Dominican Republic righties Anferni Gonzalez and Francique Kendy.