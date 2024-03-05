Daily Hammer Podcast: Ronald Acuna Jr Waiting Game, Encouraging Pitching Results, Josh Donaldson

Many around Braves country are continuing to anxiously await the latest updates on the injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. After being further evaluated in Los Angeles on Monday, an update should come at some point early on Tuesday. Hopefully, the details will be positive, and Ronald Acuna Jr. will be on a plan to return to the diamond sooner rather than later.

On the field, the Braves pitching continues to look good, especially when it comes to missing bats. From Chris Sale to AJ Smith-Shawver, many of the Braves most important arms are looking impressive, so much so that Atlanta completed a thorough roster cut on Monday. If Atlanta arms can continue produce at an impressive level and maintain good health, that could be one of the best possible outcomes for this Spring anyone could think of.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the latest Daily Hammer.

