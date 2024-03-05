Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Be Ready for Opening Day

It was an anxious weekend for many in Braves Country.

After experiencing soreness in his right knee, the same knee he had ACL surgery on a few years ago, initial tests suggested meniscus irritation for Ronald Acuña Jr. on Friday. As a result, he was in Los Angeles on Monday for further evaluation with the same doctor that performed his ACL surgery.

Fortunately, the prognosis seems to be as good as can be expected for Acuña:

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last night, who confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña Jr. is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 5, 2024

Acuña Jr. seems to only have experienced a minor injury and avoided any type of significant concern. While he may not see much action for the rest of Spring Training, the big key is that he is expected be ready to go once the games start to count. This is essentially the best case scenario outcome in this situation for both the Braves and the reigning NL MVP, and Acuña Jr. projects as a player who should not need a bevy of plate appearances to get up to speed.

Overall, the Braves have a had a good start to Spring Training when it comes to the health of their best players. With Acuña Jr. looking good for Opening Day, hopefully that trend will continue for the rest of the roster.