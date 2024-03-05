Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Waiting Game, AJ Smith-Shawver impressive on mound, more

The major headline that Braves fans will await on Tuesday is the latest on Ronald Acuna Jr. This comes after his visit with the same doctor who repaired his ACL in Los Angeles on Monday. The hope is that any type of significant injury has been avoided, Acuna Jr. will have a short recovery, and will be ready for Opening Day. That news update will hopefully be revealed early on Tuesday.

On a positive note from Monday, AJ Smith-Shawver looked very good with both his velocity and entire arsenal of pitches. Overall, the Braves lead the majors in strikeouts this Spring, a really encouraging development for how Atlanta looked to improve their staff this offseason. While the offense is slowly rounding into form, including Matt Olson’s first long ball of the Spring, good health and production from the pitching staff is a major goal as the start of the season approaches.

