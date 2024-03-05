Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Waiting Game, AJ Smith-Shawver impressive on mound, more

The major headline that Braves fans will await on Tuesday is the latest on Ronald Acuna Jr. This comes after his visit with the same doctor who repaired his ACL in Los Angeles on Monday. The hope is that any type of significant injury has been avoided, Acuna Jr. will have a short recovery, and will be ready for Opening Day. That news update will hopefully be revealed early on Tuesday.
On a positive note from Monday, AJ Smith-Shawver looked very good with both his velocity and entire arsenal of pitches. Overall, the Braves lead the majors in strikeouts this Spring, a really encouraging development for how Atlanta looked to improve their staff this offseason. While the offense is slowly rounding into form, including Matt Olson’s first long ball of the Spring, good health and production from the pitching staff is a major goal as the start of the season approaches.
Braves News:
- In regards to their pitching staff, the Braves made several cuts on Monday. Many names, including Ian Anderson, were transferred to minor league camp.
- AJ Smith-Shawver tops the Braves top 30 prospects for MLB Pipeline, including a MLB leading 17 right-handed pitchers.
- Former Brave and AL MVP Josh Donaldson announced his retirement from baseball.
- The St. Louis Cardinals are next up in the 2024 MLB Team Preview Series.
- Justin Toscano looks at Spencer Strider’s pursuit of being the best version of himself he can be.
- Huascar Ynoa worked through some soreness earlier in Spring Camp but could be close to a mound appearance in the near future.
- Jayson Stark discusses Ozzie Albies and offseason position rankings.
- The competition to fill out the Braves bench is another story line to closely watch as Spring Training progresses.
MLB News:
- Zach Wheeler signed a 3-year, $126M dollar extension with Phillies, keeping him with the team through 2027.
- Sonny Gray left his Spring start early with a right hamstring injury.
- Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman is working through “general fatigue” in his throwing shoulder.
- The Cardinals have not recently inquired on Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.
- Despite recent rumors, the Phillies have also not recently discussed Blake Snell.
