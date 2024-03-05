 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Tigers spring training game thread

Time to see Spencer Strider’s curveball again!

By Demetrius Bell
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s a good day because it’s usually always a good day whenever Spencer Strider is taking the mound for the Atlanta Braves. He’s making his third start of spring and has looked good through two starts — especially since he’s working on adding a curveball to his arsenal. We’ll likely see him continuing to work on that curveball and we’ll also continue to get excited about it.

Here’s the lineup for the Braves:

Forrest Wall is leading off, which makes sense since he’s been on a tear so far during spring training. With a few regulars sitting out for the day, this seems like a good opportunity to get a few looks at the top of the order.

Here’s how the Tigers will be looking this afternoon:

As usual, you can watch the game on Braves.com or listen to it on the 680 The Fan app.

