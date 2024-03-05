Braves make more cuts, send five players to minor league camp

Opening Day is a little more than three weeks away for the Atlanta Braves. As the exhibition games continue and players ramp up their preparations for the grind of 162, the club announced five players have been reassigned to minor league camp as of Tuesday afternoon: RHP Grant Holmes, RHP Jake Walsh, INF Phillip Evans, INF Leury García and INF Alejo López.

The #Braves today reassigned RHP Grant Holmes, RHP Jake Walsh, INF Phillip Evans, INF Leury García and INF Alejo López to minor league camp. Atlanta has 45 players remaining in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 5, 2024

Holmes, 28, pitched well for Gwinnett last season and racked up 13 saves with strong strikeout numbers. He could potentially find himself called up at some point this summer should the Braves need bullpen reinforcements.

Walsh, 28, was signed to a minor league deal last month with an invitation to spring camp and has 2.2 major league innings under his belt.

Evans is a 31-year-old minor league journeyman.

Garcia, 33, spent the past decade with the White Sox and was a contender for the 26th man on the roster in a backup outfield role, but he faced stiff competition against a half-dozen others.

And finally, López had been called up a couple of times by the Reds in recent years but played sparingly. The Braves have a handful of others battling for the backup infield job.

As we get closer to the start of the season, look for the Braves’ regulars to begin playing deeper into spring games. The team has a rare day off on Wednesday before picking things up against the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon with Bryce Elder scheduled to pitch.