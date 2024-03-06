2024 MLB Season Preview: Cincinnati Reds

For those who don’t know, what we know as professional baseball began in Cincinnati, Ohio in the late 1800s. The first known professional baseball team was the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings, with their first game being played on May 4, 1869 against an amateur baseball club. Needless to say, the sport and the history of the sport run deep in that town, and for the first time in quite a while, that town has something to be excited about for its modern baseball club: maybe a playoff team!

Cincinnati Reds 2023 Season Record: 82-80 NL Central Rank: 3rd

Where were they in 2023?

The Reds have seemingly been in an endless cycle of rebuilding, retooling, “going for it”, and then rebuilding again, on and on, with very little success to show for it in recent and even not-so-recent history. The best team they've fielded in a while was in the COVID shortened 2020 season, where they finished 31-29, good enough for wild card spot, and were eventually swept out of the playoffs by the Braves. That was their first playoff appearance since 2013, a period during which they never finished higher than third in the NL Central. While they didn’t actually finish higher than third in 2023, an 82-80 record was pretty good, their third-best in ten seasons, and even better when you consider that preseason projections had them as a 70-win cellar dweller that wasn’t thought to be much better than the Athletics.

So, what happened? Well, years and years of trying to build up the farm system through multiple rebuilding cycles finally paid off (sorta) in 2023, as a handful of tremendous rookies took over the roster, and actually put the Reds in contention for playoff spot deep into summer, and even into early fall. They had multiple peaks and valleys — a 12-game winning streak in June vaulted them into first place, and though a six-game losing streak wrapped around the All-Star Break knocked them out of it, they got back there with a 9-4 run afterwards. As a result, the Reds woke up on August 1st with a 59-51 record and in first place. The dog days of August, the pressures of September, and most importantly a leaky starting rotation eventually did them in, as they went just 23-29 over their last 52 contests, missing the playoffs by a couple of games. But still, coming off full season finishing over .500 and roster full of young talent gives that great baseball town as much excitement going into a season as they’ve had in many moons.

How did they do it? In large part on the backs of guys like Matt McClain, Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Alexis Diaz, all age 26 and under and all contributing to maybe a most talented Cincinnati Reds team in a generation. They also got some pretty crazy contributions from TJ Friedl (not 26 and under), who led their team in fWAR by outhitting his xwOBA by a ton, playing good defense, and bunting a bazillion times despite playing his home games in a teeny-tiny park, and 33-year-old Fernando Cruz, who didn’t even play affiliated baseball from 2019-2021 but turned in a sparkling relief season.

Overall, the Reds didn’t actually escape a bottom-10 position player unit, but that was because they had MLB’s worst defense. Their rotation was also kinda horrible, but they did manage a top-five bullpen. Still, it was an exciting season.

What did they do in the offseason?

The Reds are the quintessential small market team, routinely cutting talent to save money versus spending money to add talent, all while their owner makes ominous statements about how fans shouldn’t expect investment in the team, so it’s not unusual for them to run pretty quiet offseasons. But this winter, at least by their standards, has been a little more active. Their big move was signing 3B Jeimer Candelario to a 3-year, $45M contract. Candelario is a solid veteran player, but he is a bit of a weird fit given all their young infielders. On the pitching side, Cincinnati made two notable additions. They signed SP Frankie Montas to a $16 million, one-year deal, hoping for a bounceback year in their rotation and they signed RHP Nick Martinez $26 million, two-year deal with an opt-out included. Martinez pitched mostly out of the bullpen for San Diego the last couple of seasons, but the Reds are eying him for rotation spot, as again, they look to improve one of their biggest weaknesses from a year ago.

Where are they hoping to go?

The Reds are clearly in “go for it” mode in 2024. They made a push in 2023, have all the key players from that team back, with a year’s more experience to boot. They also have the good fortune of playing in the weakest division in the NL, especially with the Brewers trading away their ace Corbin Burnes, and with St. Louis and Chicago having a bunch of rosters questions, too.

The projection models don't love Cincinnati, as they still don't believe in their pitching. But also, those models need to see guys like De La Cruz and Hunter Greene take another leap forward before completely buying into to the team. Most of the projections you’ll see have them sitting somewhere between 78 and 81 wins next season, which is probably fair given the number of questions that still need to be answered. If Montas, Green, Abbott, and Graham Ashcraft can put together a solid rotation, a task not made any easier by the little league park they called their home field, then getting up into the 84 or 85 win range is attainable. And that's playoff territory. Even as it is, they have a better than 1-in-10 chance of winning the division, and about a 1-in-4 chance of making the playoffs in some fashion.

Some keys for the Reds are going to be getting more out of Tyler Stephenson, who was absolutely horrible defensively and didn’t really hit, either, and keeping the rotation steady. Maybe they’ll actually play defense behind their arms this year, too...

Braves 2024 head to head

In 2023, the Braves swept the Reds in a trio of one-run games at home in April, and then won a series in another trio of one-run games in Cincinnati. The latter series was particularly wild, with the Braves losing an 11-10 shootout in the opener, and then hanging on for consecutive 7-6 wins where the Reds threatened late in both.

The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds in two different series, totaling six games in 2024, both in the second half of the season. The first series is July 22nd-July 24th in Atlanta and the second series is September 17th-September 19th in Cincinnati.