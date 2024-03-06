Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update, roster cuts, and more

Tuesday brought some good news for the Atlanta Braves after a positive report on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s knee injury. The club reported that the reigning MVP is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last night, who confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña Jr. is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 5, 2024

26-year-old Acuña sustained the injury Friday, in the same knee that underwent ACL surgery a few years back. This injury, though, does not raise any major concerns.

“I feel like I can play today,” Acuña told reporters Tuesday. “But when they tell me I can play, I will play. I feel great,” he added.

Acuña and the Braves are set to open the season on March 28 in Philadelphia.

More Braves News:

The Braves made a series of roster cuts Tuesday, sending Grant Holmes, Jake Walsh, Phillip Evans, Leury Garcia, and Alejo Lopez to minor league camp.

Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Tyler Matzek led the Braves to 3-0 win against the Detroit Tigers. Outfielder Skye Bolt, a new addition to the Braves’ minor league squad, made his Spring Training debut.

Our organizational depth preview series kicks off with right-handed pitchers.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses Acuña’s injury, Josh Donaldson’s retirement, and more.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Paul Skenes, 2023’s first overall pick, will begin the season in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ farm system.

Miami Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss Opening Day after experiencing left shoulder soreness.

St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray suffered a right hamstring strain, leaving his Opening Day status in question.

Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and flexor strain. Season-ending surgery is possible.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will open the season on the injured list. Verlander had a delayed start to Spring Training due to a shoulder injury, but the move to the IL was not caused by any kind of setback.