Daily Hammer Podcast: Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to be ready Opening Day, Charlie Morton Spring Debut

It was a good Tuesday on and off the field for the Atlanta Braves. It started in the best way possible, the injury update on Ronald Acuna Jr that validated the expectation he will be fine for Opening Day. It then continued with another great performance from the Braves pitching staff. Spencer Strider completed four innings of solid work, while Charlie Morton did well in his Spring Debut.

Plus, after a series of roster cuts on Monday and Tuesday, the Braves are narrowing down options that could be on the Opening Day roster. Some such as Forrest Wall, are continuing to make a surprising case for a spot on the roster. However, others, such as Bryce Elder, need to produce better results so that they can stay in the discussion.

