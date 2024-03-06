Braves Roster Projection: Bench spots still up for grabs

The Atlanta Braves have 11 games under their belts in Grapefruit League action and are enjoying their first off day of the spring Wednesday. The team has also made a series of roster cuts over the last few days, but there are still some decisions to be made in regard to the Opening Day roster. Below is the second version of my personal roster projection. If you missed the first one, you can find it here.

Starting Pitchers (5): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Reynaldo Lopez

Others: Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep

The first four spots in the rotation are set barring injury. The fifth spot is technically still up for grabs, but it appears that Reynaldo Lopez currently has the edge and hasn’t done anything to lose the spot. The Braves cleared some of this up earlier this week when they optioned Darius Vines, Allan Winans and Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett.

Lopez has allowed three hits, one run and has struck out three over five innings during the spring. Bryce Elder has allowed five runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but pitched much better in his most recent outing before things fell apart in his last inning.

I don’t think that the stats matter that much at this point. Elder has options and the Braves have repeated that they intend to give Lopez a look as a starter. Lopez is stretching out to start now and the beginning of the season would the easiest time for that to happen. Once he goes into the bullpen, it will be more difficult to stretch him out again.

The X-factor in all of this might still be AJ Smith-Shawver who was impressive in his last spring outing where he allowed one hit and struck out five over 2 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings. I still think Smith-Shawver is on the outside looking in at this point, but as long as he remains in big league camp, he has the chance to pitch his way into the conversation.

Hurston Waldrep is one of two non-roster pitchers remaining in camp and was impressive in his debut, but appears destined to begin the season in the minors.

Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Ken Giles*, Jackson Stephens

Others: Ray Kerr, Dylan Lee, Huascar Ynoa

My last projection had Daysbel Hernandez earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he was optioned to Gwinnett earlier this week. I have veteran Ken Giles taking that spot for now. Giles is in camp as a non-roster player and would need to be added to the 40-man roster if he makes the club. Giles has tossed two scoreless innings this spring and has struck out four.

There was talk that Tyler Matzek might need to begin the season on the injured list, but he’s already made three appearances and has shown good velocity in his return from Tommy John surgery. The biggest question now is how much time does he need between outings. So far, he has pitched once every four days in camp. It is possible that he starts the season on the injured list, but I believe he still has time to be ready.

Jackson Stephens gets the nod for my final spot again for now. Stephens has the ability to pitch multiple innings, which is why he lands on my projection at this stage of the process. This spot would go to Lopez if the Braves chose to end the starter experiment.

This projection leaves Ray Kerr and Dylan Lee on the outside looking in. Both have options so that isn’t a problem. Huascar Ynoa hasn’t made an appearance in the spring and it still isn’t clear whether he will start or move to the bullpen once he is ready to get into a game.

One thing I will note about my projection. None of these pitchers that I listed have options. Under this scenario, they’d need to place someone on the injured list or designate someone for assignment.

Catchers (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Sean Murphy

Others: Chadwick Tromp*

No surprises at catcher at this juncture. Chadwick Tromp has seen plenty of action and would be the next man up if anything happened to Travis d’Arnaud or Sean Murphy.

Infielders (6): Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Luis Guillorme, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, David Fletcher*

Others: Luke Williams*

I’m sticking with my initial projection on the infield. I’m not convinced that Luis Guillorme or David Fletcher are adequate options to play shortstop if Orlando Arcia were to miss a significant amount of time, but this is what the Braves at this point. Both Guillorme and Fletcher have the ability to play all over the infield if needed.

Outfielders (4): Ronald Acuña Jr, Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, Eli White*

DH (1): Marcell Ozuna

Others: JP Martinez, Forrest Wall, Jordan Luplow*,

Forrest Wall is 7-for-15 with three home runs over his first eight games of the spring and is doing everything he can so far to show that he is deserving of the final outfield spot. I still have Eli White in the final spot simply because he is a right-handed hitter. White has been no slouch either going 6-for-13 at the plate over his first seven games during Grapefruit League action.

I know that the Braves have indicated that the last outfielder doesn’t necessarily have to be right-handed, but I still think a right-handed bat is necessary in case one is needed to pair with Jarred Kelenic. White could also play center in the event that Michael Harris needed a day off, but the Braves have also given Kelenic a look in center during the spring.

If Atlanta wants someone that they could use as a pinch-runner late in games for the regular season, then this is Wall’s spot. I just question how advantageous that might be during the regular season over say the postseason. Another option here would be to carry just one of Guillorme or Fletcher and have Wall and a right-handed outfield bat on the bench.

I still believe there is a good chance that a new face gets brought into the mix between now and Opening Day.