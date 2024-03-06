Eddie Rosario signing split contract with Nationals, per report

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario will be sticking around the NL East. Rosario has reportedly agreed to a split contract with the Washington Nationals that will pay him up to $4 million. El Extra Base’s Daniel Alvarez-Montes had the original report.

The deal will reportedly pay Rosario a base salary of $2 million if he makes the major league club. He can make an additional $2 million in incentives.

The Braves signed Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal worth $18 million in 2022 that included a $9 million club option for the 2024 season. Rosario was coming off a great performance during Atlanta’s run to a World Series title in 2021.

He struggled during his first season on the new deal and eventually was sidelined after undergoing laser surgery on his eyes. Rosario hit just .212/.259/.328 and produced a 62 wRC+ in 80 games. Rosario returned league average form in 2023 batting .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and a 100 wRC+. That wasn’t enough to convince Atlanta to pick up the 2024 option though and he became a free agent in early November.