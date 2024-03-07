2024 MLB Season Preview: Chicago Cubs

The Cubs took a step back a couple of years ago, and finished below .500 in both 2021 and 2022 for the first time since 2014. After a surprisingly good 2023 in which they finished just a game out of a playoff spot, they’re heading into the 2024 season with decent projections and playoff odds. Also new in Chicago is the skipper, as Craig Counsell has moved from the division rival Brewers to Wrigleyville, where he hopes to turn his new organization into a consistent contender.

Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Record: 83-79 NL Central Rank: 2nd SB Nation Team Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue 2024 Schedule Monday, May 13 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Tuesday, May 14 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Wednesday - May 15, 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Tuesday, May 21 - 7:40 p.m. ET - Wrigley Field Wednesday, May 22 - 7:40 p.m. ET - Wrigley Field Thursday, May 23 - 2:20 p. m. ET - Wrigley Field

Where were they in 2023?

The Cubs were one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 MLB. They were projected for 77 wins and a third-place finish in the NL Central; they ended up with 83 wins and in second place instead. On paper, the Cubs were in a strange place to begin the year, as they had moved on from various key pieces amid a pseudo-rebuild in 2021-2022, but had also added Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger to a team missing a lot of key components.

On July 20, the Cubs dropped the opener of a series against the rival Cardinals to drop them to 45-51, seven games out of the NL’s last Wild Card spot. At that point, it was looking like the projections would be pretty accurate, and the Cubs had more work to do in the offseason to eventually make it to October. But then, they went on a tear, winning eight straight games, and then putting together an 18-9 August. While they never managed to flag down the Brewers for the division lead, they finished play on September 6 at 76-64, firmly ensconced into the second Wild Card spot, needing to shed four games in about three weeks to miss the playoffs. Given that they didn’t actually make the playoffs, you know how this story ends: they won just seven games the rest of the season, including losing six of seven to the Diamondbacks (who chased them down and made the playoffs) and a devastating sweep in Atlanta that involved multiple blown leads late.

Should the Cubs have made the playoffs? Well, they had a top-10 position player unit, and a top-10 pitching staff, so, probably. They had the tenth-best run differential in MLB and were eighth in BaseRuns; they underplayed those metrics and their WAR-wins by 7-8 games each, which is what doomed them. So, you can look at this in one of two ways, or perhaps a mix: for one, the Cubs did way better than they were expected to; but, they also got punked by the baseball gods.

There were a lot of good performances on this 2023 Cubs team. Swanson and Nico Hoerner had great defensive seasons, while Bellinger returned to relevance (and outhit his xwOBA massively, compensating for Swanson underhitting his). Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki had big seasons offensively as well, and the team had few problematic position player performances, Trey Mancini’s nightmarish four months aside. Justin Steele had an amazing breakout year in the rotation, while Kyle Hendricks rediscovered his mojo and Marcus Stroman chipped in with quality pitching as well.

What did they do in the off-season?

The Cubs made very few offseason moves, player-wise. They added NPB import Shota Imanaga to a complex $53 million, four-year deal where the final two years are player options, signed reliever Hector Neris for one year and $9 million, and most recently, reunited with Bellinger on an $80 million, three-year deal where, again, Bellinger has the opportunity to walk away after the first two years. Beyond that, there was mostly just tinkering at the margins with minor league deals and small trades for role players.

Perhaps the biggest offseason move, though, was maybe the most surprising. On November 6, less than a month after both team chairman Tom Ricketts and head Front Office honcho Jed Hoyer expressed confidence in then-manager David Ross, he was dumped in favor of Counsell, who received a $40-plus million, five-year deal to jump ship from the Brewers. Counsell’s deal is the largest for an MLB manager in terms of both total and average annual value; Ross has yet to latch on elsewhere in any capacity. In some ways, post-2023 is a weird time to make a managerial change for the Cubs, given how well they played, but perhaps the September collapse rubbed folks the wrong way.

Where are they hoping to go?

The Cubs have strong core pieces on their roster, play in a weak division, and are now in the era of expanded playoffs. They’re projected for an 82-80 season that gives them a bit less than a one-in-four chance of winning the NL Central, and a two-in-five chance of making the playoffs altogether, but after 2023, another second-place finish with a .500ish record could be seen as a disappointment.

On paper, though, this is most of a decent roster than a good one. There’s a good core in place with Hoerner, Swanson, Happ, Suzuki, and Bellinger, and the arrival of prospect Pete-Crow Armstrong should buttress that group. Steele and Imanaga make for an exciting front of the rotation, and the Hendricks-Jameson Taillon combo isn’t exciting but should be fine. The Cubs look like they need another big bat, since their plan for first base and DH right now heavily leverages Michael Busch and Christopher Morel, who may not hit enough to warrant playing time at those positions.

Braves 2023 head to head

The Atlanta Braves played the Chicago Cubs for a total of six games last season with both teams having a home series.

The Braves lost two of three in Chicago, dropping both games after Max Fried returned from his long injury layoff with a dominant six shutout inning victory. Much more notable, though, was the brutal sweep the Braves dropped on the Cubs in the penultimate series of the season, which must have been agonizing for Cubs fans.

In the opener of that series, the Cubs blew a 6-0 lead to lose 7-6. The final two runs came when Seiya Suzuki lost what would’ve been the final out of the game in the lights, turning into a game-winning “RBI single.” In Game Two, the Cubs blew a 3-1 lead late, then blew a lead in the ninth, and then another lead in the tenth to lose in walkoff fashion. And, finally, in Game Three, the Braves dispensed with late-game heroics, taking a 5-1 lead early and coasting from there.