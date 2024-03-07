This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Jeff Burroughs to Seattle

Braves Franchise History
1977 - The Braves file suit against Commissioner Bowie Kuhn challenging the severity of the penalties they received for tampering charges stemming from their free agent signing of outfielder Gary Matthews.
1981 - The Atlanta Braves trade outfielder Jeff Burroughs to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Carlos Diaz.
MLB History
1893 - The National League eliminates the pitching box and adds a pitcher’s rubber five feet behind the previous back line of the box thus establishing the modern pitching distance of 60 feet 6 inches. The league also bans the use of bats that have been flattened on one side to assist in bunting.
1919 - Christy Matheewson rejoins the New York Giants as pitching coach.
1955 - Commissioner Ford Frick states that he favors legalization of the “spit ball” or spitter.
1956 - The Players Association accepts the owners’ offer on minimum pay and the World Series television agreement. The players are seeking workers compensation coverage.
1979 - Hack Wilson and Warren Giles are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.
1998 - The New York Yankees sign Orlando Hernandez to a four-year, $6.6 million deal.
2018 - Forty-four year old Ichiro Suzuki signs a one-year deal with the Mariners.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
Loading comments...