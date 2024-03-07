 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Jeff Burroughs to Seattle

By Cassidy Mcmahon
Portrait Of Jeff Burroughs Photo by Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1977 - The Braves file suit against Commissioner Bowie Kuhn challenging the severity of the penalties they received for tampering charges stemming from their free agent signing of outfielder Gary Matthews.

1981 - The Atlanta Braves trade outfielder Jeff Burroughs to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Carlos Diaz.

MLB History

1893 - The National League eliminates the pitching box and adds a pitcher’s rubber five feet behind the previous back line of the box thus establishing the modern pitching distance of 60 feet 6 inches. The league also bans the use of bats that have been flattened on one side to assist in bunting.

1919 - Christy Matheewson rejoins the New York Giants as pitching coach.

1955 - Commissioner Ford Frick states that he favors legalization of the “spit ball” or spitter.

1956 - The Players Association accepts the owners’ offer on minimum pay and the World Series television agreement. The players are seeking workers compensation coverage.

1979 - Hack Wilson and Warren Giles are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1995 - Richie Ashburn, Vic Willis, William Hulbert and Leon Day are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Special Veterans Committee.

1998 - The New York Yankees sign Orlando Hernandez to a four-year, $6.6 million deal.

2018 - Forty-four year old Ichiro Suzuki signs a one-year deal with the Mariners.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

