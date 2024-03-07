Braves News: Opening Day roster projection, Eddie Rosario, more

The Braves had a slight problem with roster construction last season, as their bullpen was primarily veteran arms who were not optionable to the minors. This led to a lack of flexibility when pitchers struggled or they needed to open up roster space for whatever reason. While they did acquire some arms with options this offseason and have some young arms in the system who could potentially fill that role, based on spring performance from Ken Giles and the surprising early optioning of Daysbel Hernandez, as well as some other factors, this could easily become an issue again for Atlanta right out of the gate. Our latest roster projection has such a bullpen, with veterans Ken Giles and Jackson Stephens making the cut over optionable arms like Ray Kerr and Dylan Lee. It will be interesting to see how the front office handles this roster flexibility when making those final cuts for the Opening Day roster.

Braves News

Kris put out his Opening Day roster projection, featuring a few changes on the periphery of the roster.

Eddie Rosario signed with the division rival Washington Nationals on a $4 million split contract, vindicating the decision to decline his $8 million team option.

MLB News

Stephen previewed the young Cincinnati Reds’ 2024 season.

The Red Sox are in “deep talks” with Brayan Bello about signing an extension.

Some former Braves’ pitching prospects in the A’s system are having very different times right now, as Joey Estes is pitching well in spring, while Freddy Tarnok has been shut down due to a hip injury.

Pirates’ pitcher Dauri Moreta will miss significant time due to an elbow injury.

Catcher Mike Zunino announced his retirement.