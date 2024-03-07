Braves vs. Red Sox Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves are back in action Thursday when they will take on the Boston Red Sox in Grapefruit League action. Bryce Elder will get the start for Atlanta while Boston will go with right-hander Nick Pivetta.

Elder will be making his third appearance of the spring in Thursday’s matchup. He’s allowed eight hits and five runs through 4 1/3 innings during his previous two starts. Reynaldo Lopez is among the group of pitchers scheduled to follow Elder.

Several of the Braves’ regulars will make the trip Thursday including Michael Harris, Austin Riley and Matt Olson. Jordan Luplow will get the start in right field while David Fletcher will play shortstop and hit eighth.

Elder will see most of Boston’s regulars in Thursday’s game including Rafael Devers, who will be at third and bat second.

Got ourselves an ESPN game today. pic.twitter.com/fPcWaypmeh — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, March 7, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Ft. Myers, Florida

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan