Ronald Acuña Jr. takes batting practice, works out with teammates on Thursday

Ronald Acuña Jr. has missed some time this spring after feeling discomfort in the meniscus of his right knee, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. On Thursday, Acuña returned to take batting practice and workout on the field with his teammates, an encouraging sign with three weeks to go until opening day.

Acuña is taking BP on the field and working out with the other guys not going to Fort Myers today. He won't be back in the lineup tomorrow. Snit said he didn't know the exact date Acuña is slated to be back in the lineup. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 7, 2024

The Braves and Acuña received good news on Monday as it was revealed he was just dealing with some inflammation in his knee following a visit to renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Acuña’s ACL surgery in the middle of the 2021 season.

Given the early stage of the exhibition schedule and every reason to protect the reigning National League MVP, the Braves have played it safe with Acuña with the hopes of his knee issue calming down. It seems like things are on the right path, and the club has consistently said they expect the right fielder ready for opening day on March 28 in Philadelphia.

Look for Acuña to potentially return to the lineup in the next few days if all goes well following today’s workout. Atlanta continues the exhibition slate on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox with Bryce Elder on the mound.