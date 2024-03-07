Luis Guanipa headlines Braves spring breakout roster

The inaugural spring breakout is quickly approaching, and major league baseball has released all 30 teams’s rosters for the event. This is an exciting time for fans of minor league baseball and prospects, though the Atlanta Braves didn’t necessarily send their best pitching prospects to the game.

Number 3 prospect by MLB Spencer Schwellenbach is Atlanta’s top pitching prospect going to the game, quickly followed by their number 5 Owen Murphy. Those are the only two pitchers in MLB’s top 30, with most of the roster made up of relief prospects. Hayden Harris is the best of those, a left-handed pitcher who posted jaw-dropping strikeout rates despite a fastball that tops out in the low-90’s. On the other end of that spectrum is Jared Johnson, who may have the best fastball in the system and can easily hit 100 mph, but has struggled to command the ball in his short career.

Nacho Alvarez is the best position player going to the game, and top catching prospect Drake Baldwin will also join him. Baldwin and Alvarez made up a fantastic duo for much of the season in Rome last year, and both could be quickly on the rise in 2024. Sabin Ceballos had a shortened pro debut due to injury, but the third baseman is also going to be in this game along with Diego Benitez and Ambioris Tavarez filling out the infield prospects. We will also get a chance to see Luis Guanipa for the first time stateside, as he has only previously played in the Dominican Summer League. He joins 2023 draftee Isaiah Drake and 2022 draftee Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in an exciting and athletic outfield.

The Braves prospects will be facing Red Sox prospects on March 16th. Full roster