Elder and Lopez look strong, Harris HRs in Braves 3-2 win over Red Sox

The Braves will tell you Bryce Elder is currently in a spring competition with Reynaldo Lopez for the team’s fifth starter job. The recent play on the field would suggest Lopez is comfortably ahead and if Opening Day was tomorrow, that decision wouldn't much of a decision. Elder had given up 8 hits and 5 earned runs in his 4 innings of work coming into today while Lopez has been mostly lights out all spring. So to say Elder needed at least a solid start today was a bit of an understatement.

And to his credit, he delivered.

After a bit of a rocky start where a gave a shot to the wall by Rafael Devers that was caught and home run to the next batter Masataka Yoshida, Elder settled in and threw 3 1⁄ 3 innings with 1 earned run (the one solo homer), 2 hits, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. And Elder had some of Boston’s regulars in the lineup given they were the home team today. The battle Elder is constantly facing is his stuff is always going to be a step below other pitchers around him, and that's especially true this year going up against Lopez for a rotation spot. So command, location and movement are the things he has to live on, which aren't always the most consistent parts of his game. Today they were.

Of course it’s not clear he actually made up any ground in the spring competition, because after he left, Reynaldo Lopez pitched 3 almost perfect innings with 4 strikeouts and looked as nasty today as he has all spring. Elder needed to pitch well just to keep up.

The Braves also had Ray Kerr and Ken Giles throw today with Kerr throwing a scoreless 2⁄ 3 of an inning after Elder came out, and Giles giving up a single run on a walk, stolen base and a bloop single for the only damage he allowed.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Braves actually started an unusual number of their regulars, especially for a road spring training game. Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna all got 3 at-bats today, along with bench hopefuls Jordan Luplow, Forrest Wall, and David Fletcher all making an appearance.

Harris turned 23-years-old today and celebrated with another massive homer to right field, his third of the spring:

Maybe the most impressive feat of the day came in the second inning when Jordan Luplow launched a ball just passed the right-field foul pole, missing a homer by a few feet, and then on the next pitch, crushing a 2-run bomb to right-center field for his second homer of the spring:

Jordan Luplow is gonna be huge for us isn’t he #Braves pic.twitter.com/XYUhVKx5AZ — Final Dash (@Dxshinn) March 7, 2024

In their few innings of work, Matt Olson went 2-3 with a couple of singles and Austin Riley went 1-3 with a single.

With the win, the Braves moved to 7-5 for the spring, for the six people in the world that know or care about spring training records. They’re back home in North Port Friday afternoon to take on Pittsburgh, with Max Fried slated to start against Marco Gonazles of the Pirates. Game starts at 1:05 pm EST.