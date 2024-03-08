 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 73: Acuńa gets good news, bench questions, opening day roster, rotation, and more.

Stephen is joined by guest host Shawn Coleman for another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later

Stephen is joined by guest host Shawn Coleman on the latest episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this episode, the guys talk about the huge piece of good news the team received about the MVP, the state of the roster, and some opening day decisions. They also discussed where the 5th starter job is at, optimized bench roles, a look around the NL East, and more.

