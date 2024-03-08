Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. takes BP, spring breakout roster, and more

After a good report regarding his right knee injury, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took batting practice and participated in team workouts on Thursday.

Acuña is taking BP on the field and working out with the other guys not going to Fort Myers today. He won't be back in the lineup tomorrow. Snit said he didn't know the exact date Acuña is slated to be back in the lineup. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 7, 2024

Earlier this week, Acuña was diagnosed with right knee inflammation, but was expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was released to gradually begin baseball activity. Barring any setbacks, it appears that Acuña could rejoin the Braves lineup here shortly.

More Braves News:

Joined by Spencer Schwellenbach and Owen Murphy, outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines the Braves’ spring breakout roster.

Bryce Elder looked strong and Michael Harris II homered as the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Chicago Cubs.

Former Braves outfielder Abraham Almonte joins the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican League.

The Boston Red Sox signed right-hander Brayan Bello to a six-year contract extension with a $55M guarantee. The deal includes a club option for 2030.

Chicago Cubs right-hander Caleb Kilian suffered a teres major strain and will miss several months. He is expected to return around the All-Star break.