Pirates vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Max Fried will make his second appearance of the spring for the Atlanta Braves Friday when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Fried tossed two scoreless innings against the Orioles in his first appearance back on February 26. He through multiple innings of live BP during his next turn and will now retake the mound Friday. The Pirates are in split squad action Friday and will send left-hander Marco Gonzales to the mound who was originally acquired by Atlanta this offseason in the Jarred Kelenic trade.

Marcell Ozuna gets another start at first base in Friday’s game and will also hit cleanup. Eli White will handle DH duties while Forrest Wall gets the start in right field. David Fletcher gets another start at shortstop and will be hitting ninth.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, March 8, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan