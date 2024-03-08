Braves reassign Ken Giles to minor league camp, option Ray Kerr and J.P. Martinez

The Atlanta Braves announced three roster moves prior to Friday’s Grapefruit League matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta reassigned reliever Ken Giles to minor league camp and also optioned lefty Ray Kerr along with outfielder J.P. Martinez to Gwinnett.

The #Braves today optioned LHP Ray Kerr and OF J.P. Martínez to Triple-A Gwinnett, and reassigned RHP Ken Giles to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 42 players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 8, 2024

Giles is obviously the biggest surprise here as he had recently gotten some Opening Day roster buzz, including in my latest projection. Giles allowed a hit, a run and two walks in Thursday’s game against the Red Sox. In three appearances this spring, he has allowed one hit, one run and three walks to go along with five strikeouts in three innings.

The Braves acquired Kerr this offseason from the Padres. He had options remaining so starting the season at Gwinnett was always going to be a possibility. He’s appeared in five games during the spring where he has allowed seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Martinez came to Atlanta in an offseason trade with the Rangers. He appeared in eight games during camp and was 2-for-15 at the plate. He will likely begin the season as outfield depth at Gwinnett where he can play every day.