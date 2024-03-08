Battery Power TV: Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. get good news following superstar’s injury scare

Of all the performances the Atlanta Braves are looking forward to in 2024, watching a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. do his thing is at the top of that list.

After feeling discomfort in his surgically repaired right knee, the Braves sent Acuña to Los Angeles to be checked out. With a positive medical report confirming only meniscus irritation, Acuña and the club can now focus on getting ready for Opening Day.

But how is the rest of the Atlanta outfield trending?

Michael Harris II showed he might just belong at the top of the order one day, and at the very least could move up the lineup in 2024.What is in store for Harris in Year 3? Jarred Kelenic is having a quiet spring, but what does that mean in the big picture? Historically, not much as it turns out.

After a look at who could win the reserve outfielder’s job, we’ll play some over-under for the 2024 Braves outfield. Speed and power numbers for Acuña and Harris, slugging expectations for Kelenic.

All of that and a roster update on veteran reliever Ken Giles, who is looking to get his career back on track after several years of injuries. What does his path to the majors look like after being reassigned to minor league camp on Friday?

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Battery Power are back to hit the Braves spring training headlines. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to the channel.