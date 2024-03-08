Hurston Waldrep reassigned to minor league camp

The Braves cut one of their top prospects from major league camp this afternoon as RHP Hurston Waldrep was reassigned to minor league camp.

The #Braves today reassigned RHP Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 41 players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 8, 2024

Waldrep had a solid camp, showing his plus velocity and trademark splitter are good enough to get major league level hitters out. There was never any real scenario where he was making the team out of spring this season, as this was more of a jumping off point for what should be a much more realistic chance to make the team next year.

Waldrep finished the spring with 4.1 innings pitched, 0 earned runs allowed and 5 strikeouts. The next question will be where he starts the 2024 campaign, in AA Mississippi or in AAA Gwinnett. And if things go well, we can't rule out the possibility that he’ll pitch in Atlanta at some point this summer.

The Braves now have 41 players left in major league camp.