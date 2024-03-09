This Day in Braves History: March 9

Braves Franchise History

2011 - Braves minor league manager Luis Salazar is hit in the face by a foul ball while standing in the dugout during a spring training game. Salazar collapses and is transported by helicopter to a medical facility in Orlando. He regains consciousness at the hospital, but has several facial fractures and will lose an eye as a result of the accident.

MLB History

1981 - The Chicago White Sox sign free agent catcher Carlton Fisk who was declared a free agent in February after the Boston Red Sox failed to mail him a contract by the deadline imposed under the basic agreement.

1995 - Major League Baseball owners unanimously approve two expansion teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Each club will pay a $130 million franchise fee and will begin play in 1998.

2012 - Longtime umpire Harry Wendlestedt passes away in Florida at the age of 74.

2022 - Major League Baseball announces the cancellation of another slate of games as there has been no progress in ongoing negotiations to resolve the ongoing lockout. The earliest day the season could start has now been pushed back to April 14.

