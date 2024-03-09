Braves News: Hurston Waldrep reassigned to minor league camp, college baseball watchlist, and more

The Atlanta Braves made a series of moves on Friday to trim the roster to 41. Most notably, right-hander Hurston Waldrep was reassigned to minor league camp.

The #Braves reassigned top pitching prospect Hurston Waldrep to minor league camp, after he impressed again Friday. Move was expected; Waldrep will get more innings in minor league camp and Braves on Opening Day roster or competing for spots will get more work in big-league camp. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 8, 2024

Waldrep tossed a solid 4.1 innings this spring, with five strikeouts and no earned runs. Realistically, the 2023 draft pick was not going to start the season in the majors.

Waldrep was not the only roster cut, as the Braves reassigned right-hander Ken Giles to minor league camp. Ray Kerr and JP Martinez were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Giles move came as a surprise as the reliever was in the Opening Day roster conversation. The remaining moves, however, came as expected.

More Braves News:

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a minor league deal with veteran first baseman Joey Votto. Votto will join the club for major league camp.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving Mookie Betts to shortstop. Gavin Lux will take over at second base. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts said the move was permanent.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar suffered two rib fractures while trying to make a catch during a spring game. His Opening Day status is unknown.