Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Chris Sale will get the starting nod for the Atlanta Braves as he will make his third appearance of the spring today at CoolToday park against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale has performed very well this spring as he has turned in a little over four innings of work while managing to rack up an impressive nine strikeouts. Baltimore will start out with right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer is coming off of a rocky appearance against the Minnesota Twins where he gave up two earned runs on four hits through two innings pitched as Atlanta will look to get the bats going early.

Ozzie Albies will lead things off for the Braves today as the entire starting infield will start today along with an outfield that consists of guys that are all looking to earn a Opening Day roster spot.

Here’s how the Orioles will line up today against the Braves.

Dean on the bump! pic.twitter.com/aXLHqykIVd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 9, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 9, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: None

Streaming: Braves.com, MLB.com, MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan