Sale charged with three earned runs as Braves fall 10-3 to Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves lost Saturday’s matchup by a final score of 10-3 against the Baltimore Orioles. It was a game to forget for Braves pitching.

The Orioles struck first in this one as they put together a big second inning. Jordan Westburg drew a leadoff walk followed by a Jorge Mateo single. Both men advanced on a fielder’s choice with Coby Mayo due up. Mayo shot a double into right field. scoring both to make it 2-0. A balk by sale and a Kyle Stowers line drive single into center field gave Baltimore a 3-0 lead going into the bottom half of the second.

Atlanta eventually responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third as Eli White got things rolling with a one out double. Ozzie Albies then came up to bat and hit a long fly ball, which resulted in miscommunication in the Orioles’ outfield and led to an RBI double, bringing in White and trimming Baltimore’s lead to 3-1 going into the fourth.

Ozzie Albies' 100% complete skill RBI double. pic.twitter.com/yXStypl8W9 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 9, 2024

Chris Sale saw his come to an end three batters into the fourth inning and was replaced by Brian Moran. Sale finished his day with three earned runs on four hits and two walks while also just accumulating two strikeouts. It definitely wasn’t his best start of the Spring.

The Braves tacked on another run in the bottom half of the fourth as Matt Olson roped a double into right field to lead things off. Olson’s double was followed by a Marcell Ozuna single, which put runners at first and third for Atlanta. Travis d’Arnaud then stepped up to the plate and unfortunately hit into a double play, scoring Olson and making it a 3-2 game.

Pierce Johnson replaced Brian Moran to start the fifth inning and allowed back-to-back singles to start the frame. Johnson then settled in with consecutive strikeouts, but gave up an RBI single to Ramon Urias. Urias’ RBI single would push the Braves’ deficit back to two runs as the Orioles claimed a 4-2 lead going into the bottom half of the fifth.

Aaron Bummer came in and started the sixth for Atlanta and had a tough inning. Colton Cowser reached on a line drive single into right field, and Coby Mayo hit a two-run homer to boost Baltimore’s lead to 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Joe Jimenez started the seventh and got two quick outs, but then things quickly turned sour with a single and back-to-back walks. That prompted the hook for Jimenez. as Jonathan Hughes came in and stranded the bases loaded.

The Braves finally got back on the scoreboard in the seventh as many young guys brought some life to the lineup. Luke Waddell and Landon Stephens both reached base to put runners at first and second. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. then scorched a line drive into center field to put the score at 6-3 going into the eighth.

Hughes returned to the mound for the eighth and wrapped up a solid day of work for him, as he yielded nothing else to Baltimore. The same could not be said for Charlie Culberson, who took the mound for the Braves to start the ninth. Culberson hit a guy in the helmet with an offspeed pitch, walked two more, gave up a bloop double, and a sacrifice fly. Nolan Kingham then relieved Culberson but wasn’t any better, also allowing two walks and a hit-by-pitch before finally getting the final out of the inning to send Atlanta into the bottom of the ninth with a 10-3 deficit. The Braves got a couple of baserunners get on in the ninth but it would be all for naught as Atlanta fell by a final score of 10-3.

Atlanta will return to action tomorrow against the New York Yankees with A.J. Smith-Shawver expected to get the start on the mound.